It’s the time of the year where we get an early look at what retailers will be discounting during the largest shopping holiday around. We’ve already seen the Office Depot, Petco, CVS, and Kmart Black Friday ads today (with many more being found in our guide). But, now it’s time to take a look at what the Sears Black Friday ad has to offer. From jewelry to home fitness, clothing, tools, and at-home gaming, Sears has it all.

Sears Black Friday ad brings with it sales aplenty

Sears is back this year with quite a few great sales across a variety of product categories. While Sears did close down many of its local storefronts, the company is making a comeback by bringing plenty of sales to the market this Black Friday, both in-person and online.

While the ad itself is only four pages long, Sears is only giving a small taste as to what they’re putting on sale for Black Friday. There will be “100s more in-store and at Sears.com” according to the ad, so this is by no means an exhaustive list of discounts.

Get a head start on Sears Black Friday 2019

The deals in Sears’ Black Friday 2019 ad start a bit early. You’ll be able to cash in on sales on Thanksgiving Day starting at 6 PM with 100s of deals available. Plus, if you spend $50 or more on clothes and shoes, you’ll get an additional $20 cashback in points, giving you even more savings.

Sears is also offering a $10 coupon if you text THANKS to 73277, which will help you save even more come Black Friday.

Save on tool sets, game tables, and more

If there’s one thing that Sears is known for it’s tools. Craftsman tools, to be exact. This Black Friday, there will be no shortage of tools on sale, with Sears offering over 60% off on some sets.

Sears isn’t just discounting tools, however. You’ll find up to 60% off select fitness equipment, 80% off jewelry, DieHard work boots for $50 (which normally go for over $100), and many more discounts.

Sears Black Friday ad highlights:

Sears Black Friday ad 2019:

