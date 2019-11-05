WORX’s 3-in-1 leaf blower/mulcher/vacuum is 50% off right now at $53 shipped

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its TriVac 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum (WG509) for $52.80 shipped when the code JUMBO20 is used at checkout. This is down from its $107 going rate at Amazon, beats our last mention of $70, and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering three different features, this leaf blower is perfect for the fall season we’re currently in. When mulching or vacuuming up leaves, you’ll easily store them in the included bag. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Now, if you’re just looking for a basic blower and bag to clean the yard up, one can get those for quite a bit less. The Sun Joe 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower is $19 Prime shipped at Amazon. You should also grab the WORX Landscaping 26-Gallon Collapsible Yard Waste Bag at $20 Prime shipped. Together, you’re still coming in at under $40, which is more than $12 below today’s lead deal.

WORX TriVac 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower features:

All in one design: blower, mulcher, and yard vacuum with flip of a switch conversion

Powerful 12 amp motor makes a clean, smell free, and efficient alternative to gasoline powered equipment

Single handed operation for blower and vacuum modes; angled nose, compact and light weight for comfortable handling

Two stage metal impeller with shredder blade provides an 18:1 mulch ratio

Quickly converts from leaf blower to vacuum mode with the flip of a switch

