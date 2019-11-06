Revamp your living room with a modern, dark walnut TV stand: $138 (Save $45)

Amazon is offering the WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand for $138.15 shipped. That’s $45 off the sale price at Pier 1 and beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $23. If you’re a fan of mid-century modern design, this TV stand could be the perfect fit for your space. It features two cabinets and adjustable shelving that allow you to tweak it to your specific needs. It’s style is perfect for not only a living room, but also a bedroom or home office. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

If a smaller piece of furniture will do the trick, have a look at Zinus’ Modern TV Media Stand for $39. As its name implies, it sports a forward-thinking look that encourages a modern and less-cluttered space. Rated 4/5 stars.

Need a TV to pair with today’s purchase? You’re in luck. We spotted a huge 75-inch Spectre 4K TV on sale at Walmart. By our measurements, it’s around 27% off, making now a great time to upgrade. If you’re concerned about this large TV weighing down your new stand, consider picking up an AmazonBasics Stud-less Wall Mount for $25.

WE Furniture Dark Walnut TV Stand features:

Tapered legs and minimal hardware create a sleek, mid-century modern design

Includes adjustable shelving and cord management feature

Convenient combination of open and closed storage with a center tempered glass shelf

Perfect for your living room, bedroom, or home office for extra storage space

