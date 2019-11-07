Wemo’s HomeKit Dimmer Switch grows your Siri setup at $40 (20% off), more

Amazon currently offers the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, is the best since June, and marks the third-best price we’ve seen. Headlined by the inclusion of HomeKit support, Wemo’s in-wall dimmer switch can be integrated into a variety of other smart home platforms. So whether you’re looking to summon Siri, Alexa, or Assistant, you’ll be able to turn lights on or off, dim the brightness during movies, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 630 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon today, we’re seeing the LIFX Mini Color HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s price cut saves you 25%, comes within cents of the 2019 low, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Much like the lead deal, LIFX’s mini light bulb works without a hub and integrations with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-based smart homes. It sports an 800 lumen output, making it a great way to add a pop of color to your office, home theater and more. Over 430 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Other notable smart home deals include:

Should neither of those options do the trick for your smart lighting needs, consider the Wemo Mini Smart Plug instead at $22. Great for controlling lamps or other appliances, I personally use one of these to turn my computer’s monitor on every morning. It still features HomeKit and much of the same feature set as our lead deal, but without built-in lighting controls as well as dimming capabilities. We also crowned it as our favorite smart plug at the beginning of the year.

Wemo HomeKit Dimmer Switch features:

Adjust lighting levels easily with this universal Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi smart dimmer switch. It lets you schedule operations and set timer rules via the Wemo app, and it works with any dimmable LED, CFL or incandescent light bulb. This universal Belkin Wemo Wi-Fi smart dimmer switch is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control, and requires no hub for easy installation.

