Bring home a 4-quart Crock-Pot Slow Cooker for the holidays at $20 (30% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Crock-Pot Smart-Pot 4-Quart Slow Cooker (SCCPVP400-S) for $19.99 shipped. Matched via the Best Buy Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $35, it currently fetches $30 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Walmart charges $33 for this model. This 4-quart slow cooker features 3 temperature setting as well as a warming function to keep your meals hot after cooking. The removable stoneware and lid are dishwasher-safe and you’re looking at a stainless steel finish with a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $20 shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another 4-quart slow cooker for less. The Hamilton Beach 3-Quart model sells for the same price as today’s lead deal, for comparison. However, if you can get away with a smaller model, save with the Proctor Silex 1-1/2-Quart Round Slow Cooker at $13 Prime shipped. Clearly it won’t be large enough to feed the whole family but it can certainly handle all of your side dishes and the like.

Crock-Pot Smart-Pot 4-Quart Slow Cooker

Enjoy a delectable meal from this Crock-Pot Smart-Pot SCCPVP400-S slow cooker, which holds up to 4 quarts of your mealtime favorites and switches to warm when finished cooking. The removable oval stoneware and lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

