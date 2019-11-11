Today’s the day to get a $750 MacBook Air (Late 2018, Renewed)

- Nov. 11th 2019 7:39 am ET

Feature
$750
0

Today only, as part of the Amazon Gold Box, Apple’s MacBook Air 128GB (late 2018 renewed) in Silver, Space Gray or Gold is $749.99 shipped. That’s $350 off the original price and $250 off the $1,000 going rate on this redesigned MacBook Air that debuted a year ago. Step up to the 256GB model for $869.99 ($330 off). MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Includes a 90-day warranty.

MacBook Air features:

  • This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-Year seller warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.
  • 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch; Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors (eGPUs) [optional, not included]
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y Dual-Core 1.6GHz processor with up to 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost; Intel UHD Graphics 617 integrated graphics
  • 128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory
  • Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting. Built-in stereo speakers along with three microphones, 3.5mm headphone port; 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 4.2 technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$750

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Mac

About the Author