Today’s the day to get a $750 MacBook Air (Late 2018, Renewed)

Today only, as part of the Amazon Gold Box, Apple’s MacBook Air 128GB (late 2018 renewed) in Silver, Space Gray or Gold is $749.99 shipped. That’s $350 off the original price and $250 off the $1,000 going rate on this redesigned MacBook Air that debuted a year ago. Step up to the 256GB model for $869.99 ($330 off). MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features. Includes a 90-day warranty.

MacBook Air features:

This product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a 1-Year seller warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch; Support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors (eGPUs) [optional, not included]

Intel Core i5-8210Y Dual-Core 1.6GHz processor with up to 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost; Intel UHD Graphics 617 integrated graphics

128GB PCI-E based flash memory storage; 8GB of 2133MHz DDR4 SDRAM onboard memory

Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting. Built-in stereo speakers along with three microphones, 3.5mm headphone port; 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible. Bluetooth 4.2 technology

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!