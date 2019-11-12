Grab one of those popular Contigo Snapseal Steel Travel Mugs for $8 today

Walmart is now offering the 24-ounce Contigo Snapseal Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. However, Target REDcard holders can grab it for 5% less with free shipping right now as well. Regularly $15, it has more recently sold for closer to $11 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $8. Today’s deal is the best price we can find on the popular Contigo travel mug. Alongside the stainless steel build, it features Thermalock vacuum insulation to keep your beverages hot for up to 9 hours or cold for 21. Other features include a leak-proof lid, one handed drinking and a 100% BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers.

It isn’t easy to find another steel bottle with vacuum insulation for less than $8. In fact most basic plastic reusable water bottles sit at around the same price. Although you can save slightly more on this Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle at $6 Prime shipped. It has the same capacity as the featured deal and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Contigo Snapseal Byron Stainless Steel Travel Mug:

This large-capacity stainless-steel travel mug features a snap-shut, leak-proof lid (when closed) that protects your clothes during your morning commute. Your coffee stays hot up to seven hours thanks to Thermalock vacuum insulation (or cold up to 18 hours, if you’re an iced coffee kind of person) and with 24-ounce of sweet caffeinated liquid, you’ll be set for the day with our largest-capacity travel mug.

