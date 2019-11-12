Chefman’s 5.5-liter Air Fryer is now down to $52.50 at Amazon (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Chefman 5.5-liter Air Fryer for $52.60 shipped. Regularly up to $90 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is as much as $37 off and is the best we can find. It is also among the best prices we can find on any comparable air fryer with solid reviews right now. Along with the 5.5-liter capacity, this model features an adjustable temperature control (180-390 degrees) to accommodate for a variety of meal choices, dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean ups and more. It also sports a non-stick cooking basket and a 30 minute timer. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if you don’t that kind of capacity, consider something like the Chefman 1.6-liter model at under $35 shipped. While it does have significantly less space, its ratings are about the same and it will certainly take care of all your air fried side dishes. The $40 Dash Compact Air Fryer is another option. While it is slightly more expensive than the 1.6-Liter model above, it looks a little bit more attractive and carries even better ratings.

From coffee makers and meat slicers to water bottles, baby gear and multi-cookers, our Home Goods Guide is bursting at the seams with notable deals on items for around the house right now.

Chefman 5.5-Liter Air Fryer:

Prepare guilt-free fried foods with this 5.5L Chefman air fryer. Its rapid air technology produces crisp, even results with little to no oil, and its adjustable temperature control heats the appliance to 180-390 degrees F for various recipes. Conveniently preset the cooking time for your favorites with the 30-minute timer of this Chefman air fryer. Dishwasher-safe removable parts make cleaning simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!