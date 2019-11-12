Roborock’s S5 smart robot vacuum hits a new Amazon low of $370 (Reg. $500)

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its S5 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vacuum for $369.99 shipped when the code ROBOROCKBF is used at checkout. This is down $130 from its regular rate of $500 and beats our last mention by $20 for a new all-time low. This vacuum supports both a mobile app plus Alexa integrations, making it super simple to start cleaning the house. Plus, the 5200mAh battery gives you the ability to vacuum for up to 150 minutes before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted a notable deal on the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine at $99 shipped at Amazon. Regularly as much as $210, it goes for closer to $130+ at Amazon these days and is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked this year. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

For a more budget-friendly clean, check out Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum. It’s $30 shipped at Amazon, is a #1 best-seller, and cleans the house easily. Just keep in mind that it’s not robotic, so there’s manual labor required here.

Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum features:

Best-in-class technology of smart navigation maps your house, plans route and schedules. It can cross over things lower than 2cm, clean without omission and self-recharge, but avoid falling down the stairs, hitting or scratching your furniture, or being stuck by obstacles.

