For $12 Prime shipped, this 66-foot string light kit is remote controlled

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 66-Foot 200 LED String Lights with RF Remote Control for $11.99 Prime shipped when the code YJJQIIL4 is used and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $20 regular rate and is the best available. Sporting 66-feet of lighting coverage, this string is perfect for holiday decorating. The remote will turn the lights on, off, and change the brightness levels. Plus, there are adjustable speeds for blinking and sequencing. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $9 Prime shipped, you should put your savings toward some Command Light Clips. These clips are perfect for hanging your new lights, and when the season is over, will come off without a hitch.

Save some cash when ditching the remote and 66-foot length. This 6-pack is just $8 Prime shipped. Each string is only 7 feet long, meaning you’ll get about 40 feet of coverage here.

TaoTronics String Light features:

Versatile Use: Bendy material have massive compatibility, moldable copper wire is surprisingly soft and flexible thus can be wrapped around almost anything, A bedroom, a Christmas tree, a party, a backyard. You name it! Easy Use: More control with advanced rf technology, The upgraded Remote control with strong penetrability covers a working range of 66 ft/ 20 m.The 66 ft LED string lights may drastically change the whole atmosphere of the room.

