Verizon giving $700 in credit on iPhone 11/Pro, Echo Dot, Disney+ w/ trade-in

Verizon is currently running a deal on Apple’s latest iPhone 11/Pro smartphones offering up to $700 in credit, a FREE Echo Dot and Smart Plug, along with 1-year of Disney+ at no additional cost. The details are simple: Buy any iPhone valued at $550 or more and activate it on a qualifying Unlimited plan when you port in your previous number to get a $200 prepaid MasterCard, the Dot/Plug, and 1-year of Disney+. If you trade in a qualifying device (iPhone 7 or newer, Galaxy S8+ or newer, Pixel 2 or newer, and several others to get the bonus $500 as monthly bill credits.

With your savings here, there’s no doubt that picking up a case and screen protector for your new device is recommended. If you go for the iPhone 11 Pro, grab this clear case for just $6.50 Prime shipped. On the tempered glass front, this 3-pack is just $2 each.

Now, you’ll also get a year of Disney+ with a qualifying Verizon Unlimited plan. To stream that to your TV, why not grab an Amazon Fire TV 4K. It’s just $50 shipped at Amazon and will bring you 4K Dolby Vision playback of your favorite movies like Avengers: Endgame, the Star Wars series, and more.

Terms and Conditions:

Up to $1449.99 purchase on device payment or at full retail price on any smartphone line + Unlimited req’d. Less $200 prepaid card (mailed w/in 8 wks) + up to $500 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credits begin when new purchase has shipped and trade has been received; and end if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Echo Dot (3rd gen) and Smart Plug devices provided by Verizon and redeemed on amazon.com. Must be redeemed no later than 1.31.2020. Amazon, Echo, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, lnc.

