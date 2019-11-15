Save over 50% on NERF’s N-Strike Elite Infinus Blaster, now $30 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the NERF N-strike Elite Infinus Blaster for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. This is down from its $70 going rate direct, $60 sale at Target, and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. This blaster is battery-powered to deliver a unique experience. The 30-dart drum will empty in the blink of an eye without needing to pump anything. It comes with 30 darts to start with, offering you an entire drum full of ammo at the start. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Considering you’re saving $40 over its regular price, there’s quite a bit left to finish kitting your setup out. For $30 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, this 1,000 round bulk ammo cache is a must. You’ll never run out of bullets in battle and always come out on top with this.

With your remaining savings, this blaster is a must-have sidearm. It’s $10 Prime shipped and can carry an extra 12 darts without reloading.

NERF N-strike Elite Infinius Blaster features:

The Infinus Nerf toy blaster features Speed Load Technology that automatically loads darts into the 30 dart drum

The N Strike Elite Infinus blaster is fully motorized to shoot 30 darts fast for intense Nerf battles batteries required (not included)

Includes 30 Official Nerf Elite darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!