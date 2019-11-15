REI’s Gear Up Get Out Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more

- Nov. 15th 2019 8:45 am ET

REI is currently having a Gear Up and Get Out Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Arc’teryx, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your outerwear before the winter chill sets in. One of our favorite items from this sale is the Outdoor Research Vashon Jacket. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for just $84. This cozy jacket has a fleece lining for added warmth and an insulated chest. It also has sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable throughout the day. Best of all, its olive green coloring is a wonderful option for fall. Find the rest of our top picks from REI below or you can can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

