REI’s Gear Up Get Out Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Columbia, more

REI is currently having a Gear Up and Get Out Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. You can find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Arc’teryx, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a great time to update your outerwear before the winter chill sets in. One of our favorite items from this sale is the Outdoor Research Vashon Jacket. Originally priced at $169, however during the sale you can find it for just $84. This cozy jacket has a fleece lining for added warmth and an insulated chest. It also has sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable throughout the day. Best of all, its olive green coloring is a wonderful option for fall. Find the rest of our top picks from REI below or you can can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Outdoor Research Vashon Jacket $84 (Orig. $169)
- The North Face Sickline Jacket $149 (Orig. $299)
- Columbia Lake 22 Down Vest $64 (Orig. $99)
- Outdoor Research Foray Jacket $150 (Orig. $215)
- Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover $69 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Radalie Insulated Parka $139 (Orig. $199)
- Mountain Hardwear SkyLab Pullover $115 (Orig. $165)
- PrAna Lockwood Sweater $104 (Orig. $149)
- Marmot Roice Pullover $59 (Orig. $85)
- Patagonia Los Gatos Pullover $69 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
