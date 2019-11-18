We now have the GameStop Black Friday 2019 preview ad. While it appears to be a bit of an appetizer, it is advertising some of the best game deals we have tracked so far. That includes up to $150 off consoles, subscription service deals, loads of actual games, and much more. Everything is down below.

GameStop Black Friday Hours, Online Deals:

According to today’s GameStop Black Friday 2019 preview ad, the retailer’s deals will be kicking off well ahead of Thanksgiving this year. In fact, every offer found below and in today’s ad will start on November 24th, the Sunday before Black Friday, and run right through until December 2nd, or until supplies last. Once again, GameStop’s offers on most of the official price drops will be going live about 4 days early.

As expected, the preview ad is full on notable offers on PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as controllers and titles for both platforms.

Essentially mirroring what we saw from the official PlayStation price drops this morning, GameStop will also be carrying the notable Only on PlayStation Bundle for $200, which concludes a 1TB PS4 slim, The Last of US Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn and the latest God of War title. That’s about $160 off with the value of the games. However, GameStop is one of the only retailers that is advertising a notable deal on PS4 Pro thus far and it will have the all-white glacier edition at $299.99, or $100 off as well.

While its Xbox gamepad deals are slightly underwhelming at $10 off, GameStop will have the DualShock 4 at $39 on various colors as well as most of the best game deals Sony unveiled this morning. There are a number of Xbox console deals here though, including up to $150 off Xbox One X bundles and 3-month GamePass ultimate subs down at $27 from the usual $45. Head below for a closer look and more of our top picks.

Notable deals include:

GameStop Black Friday 2019 preview ad:

