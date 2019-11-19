The North Face, Marmot, more up to 75% off during Backcountry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale

Backcountry’s Early Black Friday Deals takes up to 75% off top brands including Columbia, The North Face, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. For men, the North Face Presley Insulated Jacket features a modern fit and stylish design. It’s currently on sale for $90 and originally was priced at $129. This jacket is insulated for warmth, features weather-resistant fabric and has three zippered hand pockets. Its all gray coloring is also very trendy as well as its bomber appearance. This jacket will look nice whether you wear it with workout attire or casual wear. Head below the jump to find more deals from Backcountry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Patagonia Performance Better Sweater Fleece is marked down to $105 and originally was priced at $149. I love that this jacket is a full zip so it can easily be layered and it’s lightweight to keep you breathable. It also has a high neckline in case you run into cold wind and a fleece interior for warmth.

Our top picks for women include:

