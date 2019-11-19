Every Diet Coke fan needs this $29 personal mini fridge

Walmart is offering the Diet Coke 6-Can Personal Mini Cooler and Fridge for $29 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 and up. For comparison, other models of this mini fridge go for up to $55 at Walmart and Amazon offers the Coke version at around $53. If you’re an avid Diet Coke fan, then this cooler is for you. It comes with both a 110V AC plug as well as a 12V DC outlet, so you can use it at home or on-the-go. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you’re just wanting to keep some sandwiches and waters cool for a holiday trip, there are some lower-cost alternatives. Coleman’s Soft Cooler is under $14 Prime shipped on Amazon and gets the job done quite well.

Another must if you opt for a cooler instead of the mini-fridge in today’s lead deal is to grab some ice packs. This 4-pack of refreezable versions is just $8.50 Prime shipped. If you add the price of the soft cooler and ice packs together, you’ll still come out under today’s lead deal if that’s what you’re after.

Diet Coke Mini Fridge features:

Personal mini fridge cooler featuring classic Diet Coke design

Compact 4 L capacity holds up to six cans

Features a self-locking recessed door handle

Lightweight, compact and portable, both 12 volt and 110 volt plugs included

Thermoelectric technology

Cooler and warmer in one

