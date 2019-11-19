Samsung’s $202 Galaxy Tab A with a $50 Amazon gift card is great for Disney+

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32GB for $201.99 shipped with a bundled $50 Amazon gift card. This is a $280 value and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked, all-time. The Galaxy Tab A is great for watching movies and TV shows while on-the-go this holiday season. Though it only has 32GB of built-in storage, Samsung gives you a microSD slot to expand it up to 512GB for offline movie viewing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With Disney+ in full swing, this tablet will be an essential part of any travel kit. Like we mentioned above, it supports up to a 512GB microSD card, but might we suggest a 128GB model for around $20 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’ll still hold dozens of movies and TV shows for offline viewing but will keep some extra cash in your wallet.

Keep your new tablet safe from drops and scratches by picking up this case for just $13 Prime shipped. It features coverage on both the back and front of the Galaxy Tab A, making sure that there is 360-degree protection.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

Minimal bezel. Maximum view. Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1″ Full HD corner-to-corner Display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go.

Big sound for big entertainment. The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atoms Surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity.

Binge-worthy Battery. Browse, watch Or shop for up to ten hours on a full charge.

Room for everything. Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built-in memory. Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime With a Micro SD card.

