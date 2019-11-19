This USB microphone includes everything needed to start podcasting for $35

Tonor Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone Kit for $34.99 shipped when the code HRVG2RIF is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. Offering up a USB microphone, boom arm, pop filter, and windscreen, this kit gives you everything required to build a podcasting or voiceover setup. No extra hardware is required here, the microphone just plugs into any available USB port on your computer to let you record audio. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t have any free USB ports on your computer, then it’s time to pick up a hub. This 4 port model requires no external power and is $7 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Ditch the higher-end setup to save some cash. This USB microphone is a great alternative at $22 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on the boom arm, which helps to position the microphone but save nearly $15.

Tonor USB Microphone Kit features:

Great Sound of Fidelity: TONOR Q9 microphone makes a new breakthrough on sound recording. The cardioid polar pattern helps to capture sounds with higher fidelity. Equipped with a 16mm large diaphragm, wide frequency response(20Hz to 20KHz) and professional sound chipset, Q9 microphone provides a perfect combination of clarity, warmth, extended dynamic range and high SPL capability.

