Apple’s latest MacBook Air drops further, now $889 (Save $210)

Today only, 6ave Electronics via Rakuten is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air, 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Gold or Space Gray for $889 shipped when using either code AVE151A or AVE151B during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to apply a coupon code. That’s $210 off retail found at Best Buy and beats Amazon’s sale price by $100. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked, but we expect it to drop as low as $800 for Black Friday. Owners are bound to enjoy Touch ID, a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone, speedy SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. This is the MacBook I use and absolutely love its all-day battery life and respectable price point (especially right now). Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’ve used a MacBook before, you know that keycaps, trackpad and the display can get pretty grimy over time. For this reason I tend to keep a box of Care Touch Cleaning Wipes on hand. For $7, you’ll gain 100 individual wipes that will help you quickly remove smudges.

Need a backpack to stow your new MacBook Air in? You’re in luck. Amazon has shaved 40% off Timbuk2’s military-inspired, Mac-ready Backpack. It’s currently $48, down from its regular rate of $79.

Oh, and ICYMI, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro has hit a new Amazon all-time low. The latest and greatest from Apple features its largest display in years, an improved scissor-switch keyboard, and much more.

Apple MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina Display with True Tone

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!