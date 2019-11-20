Black Friday is just over a week away, and though we’ve seen just about every major retailer’s ad, there are still some stragglers out there. Groupon is one such straggler, though today, that all changes. We’re getting our first glimpse at what the online discount retailer will have to offer, and the deals are looking mighty fine. Keep reading to find our more about Groupon’s Black Friday 2019 sales.

Groupon Black Friday

Groupon’s Black Friday sales will begin on 11/28, or Thanksgiving Day, and run through 11/30 or 12/3, depending on the deal itself. Since Groupon is an online-only storefront, we’re assuming that these deals will go live at either midnight Eastern or midnight Pacific time, but no further confirmation is available yet.

Groupon’s best Black Friday deals include iPhones and more

Groupon’s best Black Friday deals this year are Apple-centric, as always. You’ll find Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X available from $199.99 in “scratch and dent” condition. The iPhone X will be ready to go from $559.99 in refurbished A-grade condition for those who want something a little higher-quality.

The deals don’t stop there, however, as Groupon will also be offering the iPad Air 1st Generation from $99.99, iPad 5th Generation from $199.99, and even previous-generation MacBook Airs from $349.99.

Other notable deals

Acer C740 Chromebook: $85

VIZIO 5.1-Ch. Sound Bar: $140

Fitbit Versa: $120

1-year PlayStation Plus: $50

Hot Wheels Mega Garage: from $19

…and much more…

Groupon Black Friday ad

Source: BestBlackFriday

