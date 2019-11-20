Get on your feet with the portable Maxtand laptop/device stand-up desk mount $79 (Reg. $109)

Maxtand is a portable sit-to-stand desk and monitor arm. Most standing desk solutions are just that, and that alone. But Maxtand aims to add a level of versatility to the product category with its portable and fully adjustable design. Head below for more details, a closer look, and an early deal.

Despite being solid out for everyone else, 9to5Toys readers can still grab the super early bird price of $79. Simply pledge the reward and then message the developers with code 925reader to do so.

Maxtand Portable Laptop/Device Mount:

Height-adjustable standing desk for laptop that can transform to a monitor stand;

portable and affordable standing desk alternative;

can adjust to at least 18 positions;

safety and securely raise laptop or PC monitor up to 15 inches;

take up minimal space on desk;

aluminum alloy body: solid, sturdy, can hold heavy weight up to 90lbs.

Maxstand is a portable, heavy-duty standing arm mount for laptops, monitors and even keyboards. It will turn “any desk or table into a height-adjustable desk of up to 15 inches without taking up a ton of space,” according to the development team. It is similar to your typical monitor mounting arm, but with a much prettier design than usual and a fully adjustable and packable form factor.

Standing desks have been linked to numerous health benefits, such as more energy, a stronger cardiovascular system, increased focus and even the potential to prevent deep vein thrombosis and blood clots that come from long periods of sitting.

The attractive arm stand is rated for up to 88-lbs. of weight, but it can easily handle much more than that judging by the guy sitting on it in the marketing photos. It is made of aero-grade aluminum and will not only raise your gear up as high as 15-inches off any surface, but it can also rotate 360-degrees to offer as many 18 different resting positions.

There are three pivot points that makes this all possible, but also allow the Maxtand to fold up (near) flat for easy transportation. Unlike most standing desk solutions that would be a nightmare to lug around with you, Maxtand provides a solution you can slide into a backpack or carry-on. According to the developers, it will covert your sitting setup into a standing one (and back) in about 5 seconds.

Still Available for 9to5Toys Readers:

Already well passed its Kickstarter goal, 9to5Toys readers still have a chance to score a deal here. While the early bird price is sold out for everyone else, 9to5Toys readers can still grab the special $79 preorder deal. Simply Pledge the reward and then message the developers with code 925reader to do so.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!