Breville’s Smart Coffee Grinder hits a new Amazon low of $150 (Reg. $200)

- Nov. 21st 2019 2:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering Breville’s Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $200, normally goes for $185 at Amazon, is on sale for $175 at Best Buy, and is at a new all-time low. If you’re after the best cup of coffee possible, it all starts with a consistent grind. While there are absolutely lower-cost grinders on the market, Breville’s model offers several premium features. It has a 12-cup capacity, digital grind size and time selection, and the ability to choose what type of brew you’re thinking of for the best result. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re after a fairly good cup of coffee without spending $150, then there are a few other options to consider. For a grinder, the Hario Mini Mill Slim Hand Coffee Grinder is my personal recommendation. I use this grinder just about every time I start a brew, and can vouch for its consistent operation at $34 on Amazon. Just keep in mind that our alternative grinder can only make up to two cups at a time, not 12, and it doesn’t offer near the setting options as Breville does.

Now, since the above grinder is well over $100 below the lead deal, there’s plenty left over to pick up the Ritual French Coffee Press. This is my go-to French press and it works fantastically in my usage. At $20 on Amazon, you’ll be able to make a full cup of coffee for under $55 by picking up these two alternatives.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro 12-Cup Coffee Grinder:

Process coffee quickly with this Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder. Sixty programmable settings let you get the right size and texture for espresso, French press or a controlled pour-over process. This Breville Smart Grinder Pro conical burr grinder dispenses ground coffee into an airtight container or portafilter for convenient storage and use.

Breville

