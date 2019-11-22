This Acer 14-inch Chromebook ditches plastic for aluminum: $231 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 14-inch 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB with Case (CB3-431-C9W7) for $230.99 shipped. That’s $39 off what this bundle typically fetches and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $26. With a 14-inch screen in tow, you’ll gain a screen that’s larger than many MacBooks. Up to 12-hour battery life works to ensure you can make it through a work day on a single charge. A total of 100GB of Google Drive storage is included with your purchase, helping you to affordably embrace a cloud-focused future. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for USB-C? Lenovo’s Chromebook S330 is $220 and uses the latest USB form-factor for both power and data transfer. We reviewed this Chromebook and dubbed it as “the benchmark for budget laptops.” Take note that going this route will leave you with a plastic chassis instead of an aluminum one.

No matter which Chromebook you decided on, you’re going to need more than a sleeve if you plan on carrying any accessories. We’ve got you covered with Timbuk2’s military-inspired Rogue Backpack. It’s currently 40% off, making now a great time to strike.

Acer Chromebook 14 features:

Chromebook includes Intel Celeron N3160 Quad Core Processor, 14 inches (1920 x 1080) Full HD IPS Display, 4GB memory, 16GB eMMC, up to 12 hour battery life and included Sleeve. Battery Capacity 3920 mAh

Runs on Chrome OS and comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!