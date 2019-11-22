Allen Edmonds Black Friday Sale starts now! Find shoes, belts, more under $150

Allen Edmonds Black Friday Event starts now with belts under $50, shoes under $150, and boots under $250. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $175. The men’s Surrey Chelsea Boots are on sale for $249 and originally were priced at $395. I really like chelsea boots because they’re so versatile. You can style them with jeans during casual events or slacks for work outings. They also come in three color options and are weatherproof, which is wonderful for the upcoming winter season. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Mercer Street Penny Loafers are another standout and they’re currently marked down to $199. For comparison, these loafers were originally priced at $395. This style is another pair that can easily be dressed up or down and you can wear them all-year round.

Our top picks from Allen Edmonds include:

