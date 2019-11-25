Save up to $700 on Apple’s Retina iMacs with deals from $1,100 shipped

Black Friday pricing has popped up on Apple’s latest and previous-generation iMacs at various retailers. Headlining is the entry-level 21.5-inch Retina 4K 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB model at Amazon for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s down $199 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked there. Upgrading to the 3GHz i5 model brings the price to $1,379 (Reg. $1,499). Jump up to the current-generation 27-inch 5K 3GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion model and you can save $199 as well, bringing the price down to $1,599.99.

Meanwhile, those willing to go the previous-generation route can save big over at B&H. 2017 models are being discounted by as much as $700 on both 21- and 27-inch configurations. One notable standout is the 27-inch Retina 5K 3.4GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion model for $1,349 (Orig. $1,799). That’s a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. The biggest savings arrive on the upgraded 27-inch model at $1,599 (Orig. $2,299), which beats our previous mention by $200. Skipping the latest iMac features for a previous-generation model can deliver some big savings, and are certainly worth considering this holiday season.

Make the most of your savings and leverage the Twelve South Backpack into extra out-of-sight storage for your hard drive and other accessories. This nifty aluminum shelf makes is easy to store various accessories behind your iMac display, keeping your workspace looking nice and tidy.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

6-Core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

Magic keyboard

Macos Catalina

