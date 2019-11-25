Early Black Friday coffee maker deals from $22.50: AeroPress, Keurig and more

Sur La Table is now offering the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker for $22.46 after you apply the code THANKS19 at checkout. Free shipping is available in orders over $59. However, Kohl’s is also offering it down at $25.49 with free shipping after you apply code GIVETHANKS at checkout. Regularly $30 at Amazon and elsewhere, deals on the popular AeroPress coffee maker are rare at best with today’s offer being slightly below the previous price drop. Using a “rapid, total immersion brewing process,” it provides users with a simple and quick way to make press-style coffee in a fraction of the time (about 1 min per 1 to 3 cups). Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally around $80 or more, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re wanting a simpler brewing method, Keurig is among the easiest. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More Black Friday coffee Maker Deals:

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide and Black Friday 2019 deals hub for even more holiday offers. Shavers, tools, Instant Pot, sous-vide cookers, smart locks and more are already seeing huge Thanksgiving price drops.

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker:

Popular with coffee enthusiasts worldwide, the patented AeroPress is a new kind of coffee press that uses a rapid, total immersion brewing process to make smooth, delicious, full flavored coffee without bitterness and with low acidity.

Good-bye French Press! The rapid brewing AeroPress avoids the bitterness and high acidity created by the long steep time required by the French press. Plus, the AeroPress

