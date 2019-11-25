Cole Haan’s Black Friday Sale takes 50% off popular styles + 30% off sitewide

As predicted, Cole Haan’s Black Friday Event starts early with 50% off select styles and 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. You can score great deals on boots, dress shoes, briefcases, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Wagner Grand Plain Toe Boots are on sale for $160 and originally was priced at $320. These boots are waterproof, which is great for the fall and winter weather. This style is great for work events, casual outings, or traveling. It features a rigid outsole to promote traction too. This style also features increased flexibility for a natural stride. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s Black Friday Event.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nitasha Booties are on sale for $129 and originally were priced at $220. These booties feature a cushioned insole for comfort and have a block heel to make walking easier. This style also comes with two color options: black or snakeskin.

Our top picks for women include:

