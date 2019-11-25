Canon’s AirPrint Inkjet AiO strikes $45 at Amazon, laser printers from $70

Amazon is offering the Canon PIXMA TS6220 AirPrint All-in-One Printer for $44.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Office Depot, and B&H. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Thanks to its support for AirPrint, iOS and macOS users alike can enjoy an easy printing experience that “just works” once you hop on the same Wi-Fi network. Additionally, it works with IFTTT, allowing you to automate print tasks using a large variety of other web services. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more printers on sale.

More printers on sale at Amazon:

A printer can’t accomplish much without paper. Thankfully you can score a ream of HP Printer Paper for just $4. Colorlok technology allows printers to produce “more vivid colors, bolder blacks, and faster drying.”

Canon All-in-One Printer features:

Inspire your creativity with prints that will impress. From stunning photographs to detailed documents, put the 5-Color Individual Ink System to work and never compromise on speed or quality

Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease. With IFTTT (IF This Then That) support, use various web services/applications to automate printing

