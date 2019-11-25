Canon’s AirPrint Inkjet AiO strikes $45 at Amazon, laser printers from $70

Amazon is offering the Canon PIXMA TS6220 AirPrint All-in-One Printer for $44.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, Office Depot, and B&H. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. Thanks to its support for AirPrint, iOS and macOS users alike can enjoy an easy printing experience that “just works” once you hop on the same Wi-Fi network. Additionally, it works with IFTTT, allowing you to automate print tasks using a large variety of other web services. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more printers on sale.
More printers on sale at Amazon:
- Brother Wireless Laser: $100 (Reg. $130)
- Canon Wireless Laser: $70 (Reg. up to $110)
- Canon Wireless AiO Laser: $99 (Reg. $150)
A printer can’t accomplish much without paper. Thankfully you can score a ream of HP Printer Paper for just $4. Colorlok technology allows printers to produce “more vivid colors, bolder blacks, and faster drying.”
Canon All-in-One Printer features:
- Inspire your creativity with prints that will impress. From stunning photographs to detailed documents, put the 5-Color Individual Ink System to work and never compromise on speed or quality
- Enjoy the simplicity of connecting your smartphone, tablet and all your favorite devices with ease. With IFTTT (IF This Then That) support, use various web services/applications to automate printing
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!