Amazon’s IZOD Sale takes up to 30% off clothing just in time for the holidays

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off IZOD clothing. One of the most notable deals for men is the American Chino Flat Front Straight Fit Pants for $17.49 Prime shipped. These pants are a classic and are regularly priced at $25, which is the lowest rate we’ve noted in over a year. Its wrinkle-resistant material will provide a polished look throughout the day and you can choose from several color options. This style is nice to wear with dress shirts for events or pullovers for work. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews.

Another standout from this sale is the IZOD Advantage Performance Pullover for men. This pullover is currently marked down to $18.19 and regularly is priced at $29. This pullover can be worn year-round with dress shirts, t-shirts, layered under vests, and more. It also has stretch fabric to keep you comfortable and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars.

Even more deals include:

American Chino Flat Front Pants feature:

Straight fit chino features a straight leg with zip fly and button closure

Wrinkle-free and machine washable to wear straight from the dryer

Side slash pockets and double-welt back pockets

Non-iron fabrication makes this your most reached for dress pant

These Chinos look classic when paired with anything from an Advantage Performance Polo to your favorite IZOD button down

