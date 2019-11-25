Levi’s Indigo Friday Early Access is live! Save 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Levi’s Indigo Friday Early Access is live and currently offering 40% off everything with code INDIGO at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s 541 Athletic Jeans are currently marked down to $54 and originally was priced at $90. These jeans are a standout from this sale and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This style was designed for athletic builds with stretch-infused material to add mobility and more room in the thighs and buttocks area. They’re available in three color options and will pair nicely with boots, sneakers, or loafers alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The women’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a cozy essential for this fall and winter. It’s currently marked down to $59 and originally was priced at $98. I love the sherpa details on this jacket and it will look great paired with jeans, dresses, or leggings alike.

The most notable deals for women include:

