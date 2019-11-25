Nike is kicking off the week with a Pre-Black Friday Event that’s offering an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code WINSTREAK at checkout. You can score great deals on popular shoes, apparel, accessories, and much more. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes that are on sale for $80. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $150. These shoes were designed to be lightweight for quick movements and breathable with a flyknit material. This style is also flexible for a natural stride and cushioned to promote comfort. You can choose from an array of color options and they’re also available in a women’s style for the same price. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Nike customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Nike’s Pre-Black Friday Event.

Joggers are a huge trend for this season and the men’s Dri-FIT Tapered Fleece Training Pants are a standout. These pants are currently marked down to $36 and originally priced at $70. The Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking and they have an elastic waistband to stay put during your fall or winter workouts.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, for women, the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 is currently marked down to $74 during the Nike Pre-Black Friday Event. They were originally priced at $130 and will become a staple in your everyday wardrobe. This style was made to be very breathable with zones that vent out air where your foot releases the most heat.

Our top picks for women include:

