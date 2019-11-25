This portable battery has 60W USB-C PD, 10W Qi, 100W AC, more: $158 (20% off)

- Nov. 25th 2019 7:54 pm ET

$200 $158
0

Trusted seller Omnicharge (100% positive feedback past 30 days, 94% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon is offering its 20+ 20000mAh AC/DC/USB-C and Wireless Charging Portable Battery for $157.82 shipped. This is over 20% off its regular going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up an AC outlet alongside a 60W USB-C PD port, this portable battery is built to charge just about anything. You’ll also find normal USB-A with DC and 10W Qi wireless charging built-in. The best part is that it works as a USB 3.0 hub when connected over USB-C to your MacBook, which just further expands its usage. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you just want to charge a MacBook while on-the-go, there are other options out there. This RAVPower portable battery has 45W USB-C PD output, which makes it a great option to recharge your MacBook or iPad Pro.

However, if it’s a portable power station you’re after, ENKEEO has an option for you. Though it’s not nearly as small as the Omni in today’s lead deal, it is lower-cost and offers much higher capacity.

Omnicharge 20+ Portable Battery features:

  • Superior Power: Omnicharge is the first smart power bank with AC/DC outlets to charge your laptops, DSLR cameras, & more
  • Portable Charging: The Omni 20 can charge iPhones & Galaxy phones 5-9 times and offers a 100% charge to a MacBook Air
  • Laptop Grade USB-C: Equipped with high powered 60W USB-C Ports, the Omni 20+ is capable of powering even the most demanding USB-C laptops like MacBooks, Lenovo, Dell and more
  • Wireless Charging: Leave your charging cable at home and charge your wireless compatible phone just by placing your phone on top of the Omni 20+

Black Friday 2019

