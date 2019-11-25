The North Face Black Friday Sale cuts up to 25% off jackets, vests, more + free shipping

The North Face is having its Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Update your outerwear or give someone an amazing gift with the men’s Apex Bionic 2 Jacket. Originally priced at $149, however during the sale you can find it for $112. This jacket is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down. It’s said to fit true to size and comes in an array of color options. This style features a wind-proof exterior and hem-cinched cord to promote warmth during cold weather outings. With over 1,600 reviews from The North Face customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to score even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Motivation Hybrid Vest is another standout from this event. It’s marked down to $74 and originally was priced at $99. This vest is great for fall weather and nice to be layered. It also has a hood in case you run into rain or snow.

Our top picks for women include:

