The North Face Black Friday Sale cuts up to 25% off jackets, vests, more + free shipping

The North Face is having its Black Friday Event that’s offering up to 25% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Update your outerwear or give someone an amazing gift with the men’s Apex Bionic 2 Jacket. Originally priced at $149, however during the sale you can find it for $112. This jacket is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down. It’s said to fit true to size and comes in an array of color options. This style features a wind-proof exterior and hem-cinched cord to promote warmth during cold weather outings. With over 1,600 reviews from The North Face customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to score even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Apex Bionic 2 Jacket $112 (Orig. $149)
- Gordon Lyons 1/4 Zip Pullover $67 (Orig. $89)
- Thermoball Vest $89 (Orig. $149)
- Apex Bionic 2 Vest $83 (Orig. $110)
- Cragmont Fleece Full-Zip Jacket $127 (Orig. $169)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Motivation Hybrid Vest is another standout from this event. It’s marked down to $74 and originally was priced at $99. This vest is great for fall weather and nice to be layered. It also has a hood in case you run into rain or snow.
Our top picks for women include:
- Carto Triclimate Jacket $180 (Orig. $240)
- Motivation High Rise Tights $56 (Orig. $75)
- Heritage Crew Sweatshirts $34 (Orig. $45)
- Hayes Funnel Neck Hoodie $52 (Orig. $69)
- Motivation Hybrid Vest $74 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
