TOMS takes 30% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event with deals from $35

TOMS is offering 30% off sitewide including new arrivals and sale items with code THANKFUL at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. This men’s Waxy Suede Porter Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. They’re available in several color options and this timeless boot will become a staple in your wardrobe. It features a lace-up closure and rigid outsole that promotes traction in fall or winter weather. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from the TOMS Black Friday Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Cozy slippers are not only essential during the winter weather but they also make great gift ideas. The Natural Sweater Knit Slippers for women are marked down to just $38 and originally were priced at $55. They have a soft shearling lining for added comfort too.

Our top picks for women include:

