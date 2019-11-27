Score a Black Friday deal on this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush at $30

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6810/50) for $29.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target for REDcard holders. Regularly up to $50, it dropped to $40 in late October is now at the best price we have tracked in about a year. Step up to an electric toothbrush or give the gift of a better smile for Christmas this year with the Sonicare ProtectiveClean. It has all the most important features like a 2- minute timer, battery life indicator, brush head replacement reminders, and a pressure sensor to let you know if you’re brushing too hard. The battery lasts up to 14 days before it needs a recharge too. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.

However, if you’re looking for something even more affordable, Walmart now has the Oral-B 1000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush for $24.94 shipped. Currently listed at $30 (like at Amazon), it will drop an additional $5 in your cart and is one of the most affordable adult electric toothbrushes out there (from a brand name). It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 customers. Still too much for you? Consider this battery-powered Braun Oral B for under $13 Prime shipped instead.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush:

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

