Score a Black Friday deal on this Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush at $30

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6810/50) for $29.95 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target for REDcard holders. Regularly up to $50, it dropped to $40 in late October is now at the best price we have tracked in about a year. Step up to an electric toothbrush or give the gift of a better smile for Christmas this year with the Sonicare ProtectiveClean. It has all the most important features like a 2- minute timer, battery life indicator, brush head replacement reminders, and a pressure sensor to let you know if you’re brushing too hard. The battery lasts up to 14 days before it needs a recharge too. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More deals and details below.
However, if you’re looking for something even more affordable, Walmart now has the Oral-B 1000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush for $24.94 shipped. Currently listed at $30 (like at Amazon), it will drop an additional $5 in your cart and is one of the most affordable adult electric toothbrushes out there (from a brand name). It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 customers. Still too much for you? Consider this battery-powered Braun Oral B for under $13 Prime shipped instead.
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush:
- Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
