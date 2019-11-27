Lacoste’s Black Friday Event cuts 40% off sitewide + free shipping

Lacoste’s offers steep discounts during its Black Friday Event with 40% off sitewide. Just apply promo code 40FRIDAY at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Combinable Collapsible Quilted Jacket would make a great option for fall and winter. It’s currently on sale for $165, which is down from its original rate of $275. This jacket is available in four color options and it’s lightweight. It also features highly packable material, which is nice for storing and traveling. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Lacoste.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the SPORT Tennis Jacket is another great option from this sale. This jacket is nice for post-workouts or everyday events. It’s also water-resistant and on sale for $81, which is down from its original rate of $135.

Our top picks for women include:

