Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

Nordstrom is having its annual Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, Nike, Free People, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. Update your fall wardrobe with the Travis Matthew Times Like These Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90 and originally was priced at $135. I really like pullovers like this one because they can easily be layered. It will look nice paired under a vest or worn over a dress shirt. This pullover can also be worn year-round with shorts, jeans or khakis alike. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

For women, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are a must-have. I personally own this style and they’re extremely comfortable. They also have a high-wasitline that gives you a flattering fit. Originally, these leggings are priced at $98, however during the sale you can find them for $78.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

