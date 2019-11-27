Pier One’s Black Friday Event updates your home with 25% off sitewide

Pier One’s Black Friday Event takes 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your home with deals on furniture, decor, christmas trees, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49 with code FREESHIP49. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 7.5 Pre-Lit Flocked Fir Christmas Tree that’s currently marked down to $225 and originally was priced at $300. I love the trendy white snow-like details and it has 1336 branch tips for easy decorating. Also, be sure to pair it with the Snow Leopard Tree Skirt to really make the tree standout in your space. Best of all, this skirt is priced at just $37. Find the rest of our top picks from Pier One’s Black Friday Event below.
The most notable deal from Pier One include:
- Bardding Espresso Dining Table $600 (Orig. $800)
- Sky Flax Armchair $375 (Orig. $500)
- 7.5 Pre-Lit Flocked Fir Christmas Tree $225 (Orig. $300)
- 19-inch White Pearls Wood Curl Wreath $37 (Orig. $50)
- Tartan Plaid Charger Plate $4 (Orig. $5)
- Chas Coffee Brown Ottoman $180 (Orig. $240)
- Metro Weathered Java Desk $337 (Orig. $450)
- Lynx Blush Faux Fur Throw $37 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
