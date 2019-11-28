August’s Smart Lock Pro + Connect works with HomeKit at $150 (Reg. $200), more

Best Buy is currently offering the August HomeKit-enabled Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $149.99 shipped. This is down from its $280 list price, $200 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for our previous mention. Offering up Siri control via HomeKit, this smart lock also works with Assistant and Alexa for a well-rounded voice command experience. DoorSense also lets you know if your door is completely closed and locked, making sure that you never have to head back home to verify everything is secure. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Also on sale today, we’re now seeing the third generation August Smart Lock for $79 shipped at Amazon. Down from $95, today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen all-time. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Add the August Smart Keypad to your cart at Best Buy to save even more. Bundling these two will make the Keypad just $38.39, which is down from its near-$50 going rate at Amazon. The Keypad allows you to hand out codes instead of keys to allow people access to your home. This makes management so much easier, as you’ll never have to remember to get a key back from a housesitting friend again.

Now, the original August Home 3rd Generation Smart Lock is a great alternative to today’s deal for those who are wanting to save a bit more. It’s around $95 at Amazon and offers compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant. You’re missing out on HomeKit control here, however, so Siri voice commands are notably absent.

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect features:

Change the way you access your home with this August Smart Lock Pro. It uses secure Z-Wave technology to automatically lock and unlock your doors as you approach them, and it lets you monitor who leaves and arrives with an activity log app on your smartphone. This August Smart Lock Pro lets you generate access keys for family and friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!