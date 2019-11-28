Dyson’s latest Pure Hot + Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier drops to $440 ($210 off)

Amazon is offering the Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier for $439.99 shipped. Normally $650, Best Buy has it down to $550 during its Black Friday sale and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up the ability to both heat and cool a space, this air purifier also packs HEPA filtration to remove 99.97% of airborne particles. It’s also Wi-Fi-connected, making it super simple to change its settings from across the room, or through voice assistants like Alexa. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when ditching the Wi-Fi capabilities here. Dyson’s HP01 Pure Hot + Cool is $300 at Amazon right now. It’ll still provide HEPA filtration, heat, and cool, but without all of the smarts or voice control that today’s lead deal offers.

Of course, there are ways to purify your home’s air without spending a few hundred dollars. Amazon’s #1 best-selling air purifier is currently available for $116. This COWAY model offers 99.97% filtration of your air similar to Dyson above but sacrifices Wi-Fi connectivity and heating capabilities to save you cash.

Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool features:

Maintain a comfortable home all year round with this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool air purifier, heater and fan. It has thermostat heating and cooling fan options to suit different seasons, and the dual-layer 360-degree HEPA filter effectively traps pollutants. Control this Dyson Pure Hot + Cool air purifier by voice through Alexa and an Amazon Echo device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!