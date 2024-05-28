Android game and app deals: 60 Parsecs!, SaGa Frontier, Dragon Quest Builders, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go for you down below. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on the 256GB OnePlus 12R smartphone at $530, Sony’s latest INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds, and Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ as well as this deal on TCL’s brand new 65-inch QM7 mini-LED Google Smart TV. But for now we are focused on the apps, including titles like 60 Parsecs!, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Doom & Destiny Worlds, SaGa Frontier, Dragon Quest Builders, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN?

This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

Lead a crew of woefully unprepared astronauts, equipped with whatever junk – sorry – “supplies” you can grab before blasting off, on a journey across the cosmos that’s best described as misguided. Make the best of it, while dealing with soup shortages and other horrors of outer space. Will you have what it takes to find a new home and survive?