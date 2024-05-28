Android game and app deals: 60 Parsecs!, SaGa Frontier, Dragon Quest Builders, more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go for you down below. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on the 256GB OnePlus 12R smartphone at $530, Sony’s latest INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds, and Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ as well as this deal on TCL’s brand new 65-inch QM7 mini-LED Google Smart TV. But for now we are focused on the apps, including titles like 60 Parsecs!, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Doom & Destiny Worlds, SaGa Frontier, Dragon Quest Builders, and more. Head below for a closer look.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Blur Photo – Blur Background FREE (Reg. $3)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- 60 Seconds! Reatomized $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Doom & Destiny Worlds $1 (Reg. $5)
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $1 (Reg. $5)
- Romancing SaGa3 $4 (Reg. $22)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered $13 (Reg. $25)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $10 (Reg. $20)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $30)
- The Sun: Key Of Heaven Shooter $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS $10 (Reg. $28)
- Down in Bermuda $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Hunt for the Lost Ship $1 (Reg. $3)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Mint Melon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Talisman FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Ruby Square: puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Front Armies $1 (Reg. $3)
- Murders on Budapest $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Underworld Office $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Dimension Cross $1 (Reg. $9)
- Monochrome Order $2 (Reg. $9)
- Star Survivor $2 (Reg. $3)
- Through the Darkest of Times $1 (Reg. $8)
- Dead Cells $6 (Reg. $9)
- Ultra GPS Logger $3.50 (Reg. $9)
- Smart iOS Style widgets $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Unit Converter Lab $3 (Reg. $4)
60 Parsecs! features:
Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN?
This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.
Lead a crew of woefully unprepared astronauts, equipped with whatever junk – sorry – “supplies” you can grab before blasting off, on a journey across the cosmos that’s best described as misguided. Make the best of it, while dealing with soup shortages and other horrors of outer space. Will you have what it takes to find a new home and survive?
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!