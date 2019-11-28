Google’s just-released Pixelbook Go receives first price drop, now $609

Today only, ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Google Pixelbook Go M3/8GB/64GB for $608.77 shipped when coupon code THANKS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This well-built Chromebook is the gold-standard set by Google. It features 12-hour battery life, weighs just 2-pounds, and is a mere 13mm thick. When it comes to connectivity, Pixelbook Go sports two USB-C and one 3.5mm port. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Have a look at our hand-on review to learn more.

The deal above is far from the only pre-Black Friday Google discount we’ve tracked. In fact, we’ve got a roundup of all the best right here and there you will find Nest Hub Max, Wifi and many others at their lowest prices yet. Act fast, as many of the deals are only available today.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Good to go; Pixelbook Go lets you stay unplugged for up to 12 hours, so you don’t need to carry a charger; And when you do need a charge, get up to 2 hours of use in just 20 minutes so you can keep going

Made to move; Pixelbook Go is lightweight – barely 2 pounds; It’s 13 mm thin with a greppable design, making it easier to carry

