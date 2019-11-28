Nike’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off sale items with extra 25% off

Nike’s Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off clearance items with an extra 25% off when you apply promo code SEASONMVP at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shoes are on sale for $108, which is down from its original rate of $180. These shoes were designed to promote quick movements with a curved appearance and cushioned insole. It also features a sock-like fit to promote support. You can choose from several color options too. Find the rest of our top picks below.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Epic React Flyknit 2 Shoes $79 (Orig. $150)
- Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 $108 (Orig. $180)
- Therma Tapered Training Pants $26 (Orig. $55)
- Free x Metcon Training Shoes $63 (Orig. $120)
- Odyssey React Flyknit 2 $63 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
The women’s Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes are currently on sale for $61, which is down from its original rate of $90. These shoes feature engineered mesh and a flexible design to create a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes $61 (Orig. $90)
- Nike Pro 7/8 Tights $31 (Orig. $55)
- Half-Zip Sphere Running Zip $43 (Orig. $85)
- Roshe One Casual Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- Fleece Cropped Hoodie $45 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!