Nike’s Black Friday Event takes up to 50% off sale items with extra 25% off

- Nov. 28th 2019 10:08 am ET

Nike’s Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off clearance items with an extra 25% off when you apply promo code SEASONMVP at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 Shoes are on sale for $108, which is down from its original rate of $180. These shoes were designed to promote quick movements with a curved appearance and cushioned insole. It also features a sock-like fit to promote support. You can choose from several color options too. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The women’s Air Zoom Winflo 6 Running Shoes are currently on sale for $61, which is down from its original rate of $90. These shoes feature engineered mesh and a flexible design to create a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The most notable deals for women include:

