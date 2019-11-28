Nordstrom Rack’s Black Friday Sale takes extra 50% off + free shipping

Nordstrom Rack is offering a never before seen discount for Black Friday with an extra 50% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on UGG, Travis Matthew, Levi’s, Hunter, Calvin Klein, and much more. Best of all, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Leggings are one of the most notable deals from this event. These leggings are very flattering with a high waist and slimming design. I personally own these leggings and would highly reccomend. They’re also sweat-wicking and have a large waist-band. Originally priced at $75, however during the event you can find them for just $14. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Nordstrom Rack.

For men, the Travis Matthew Proper Zip Up is marked down to $75 and originally was priced at $160. This zip up can be worn year-round and is very nice for everyday wear. Its gray coloring is trendy as well as its stitching detail.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

