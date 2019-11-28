Old Navy Black Friday Sale is live! Save 50% off sitewide with deals from $5

- Nov. 28th 2019 5:54 pm ET

Looking to update your wardrobe? Old Navy is offering 50% off with steals from just $5 during its Black Friday Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Vests are an essential during fall weather. They’re great for layering and the Frost Free Quilted Puffer Vest for men and women is currently marked down to just $15. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $40. This vest is highly packabe and lightweight for a comfortable fit. You can choose from several color options and it’s rated 4.8/5 stars with over 370 reviews from Old Navy customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Old Navy and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide too.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

