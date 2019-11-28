Power it all with SUAOKI’s 400Wh/120000mAh portable battery: $269 (Reg. $340)

SUAOKI Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 400Wh/120000mAh Portable Power Station for $268.99 shipped when you use the code XXSWTIWM at checkout and when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $340 going rate, beats our last mention of $286.50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering two AC plugs with 300W capability, four USB ports with 3.5A max on each set, DC input and output, solar input, and more, you’ll be ready to go in just about any situation. Plus, with 120000mAh of capacity, this battery has the ability to power just about any small household appliance, laptop, or smartphone in existence. Rated 4/5 stars.

Update 11/28 @ 11:23 PM: Jackery Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $399 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $499 going rate, beats our last mention of $424, and is a new all-time low. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Downsize your capacity to save quite a bit of cash. The ENKEEO Portable Power Station offers 155Wh for $98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not 400Wh, it’ll still help power your equipment during longer outings.

However, save even more when you ditch the ability to power AC devices all-together. The Anker PowerCore 5000 is just $19 Prime shipped and can easily fit in any purse or pocket.

SUAOKI 400Wh Portable Power Station features:

Continuous 300W, 600W surge pure sine AC inverters for home electronics charging with low losses/2 DC Ports for lighting/4 USB ports to charge electronic devices/1 cigarette lighter socket for mini fridge/air compressor/1 jump starter port for 12V 4L gas car, DOD 80%

Max 444Wh capacity, Battery Management System (BMS) prevent over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature

Comes with 3 buttons with lights indicator and 1 big LCD screen to display the battery consumption

Refuel this generator by DC power from a 12V/24V car, AC power from home wall outlet and from solar power panel, especially using Suaoki Solar Panels to charge for longer runtimes

