Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 50% off: Goodthreads, Starter, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its in-house fashion brands. Save big on Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, Starter, and more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Herringbone Shirt for $19.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $30, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This causal shirt will become a go-to in your wardrobe because it’s extremely versatile to pair with jeans, khakis or shorts alike. It will also look nice layered under vests and jackets during the cool weather seasons. This style also features a Heritage Wash that’s said to give garments a custom, lived-in feel right away. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 190 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, the Amazon Essentials Women’s Full-Zip Polar Fleece Vest is marked down to $12.65 and regularly is priced at $20. This vest is perfect for layering and is available in several color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for an array of Black Friday Deals going on today.

And Even more deals:

Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Herringbone Shirt features:

This weekend-perfect casual button-front shirt in plaid herringbone fabric is made in our Signature

Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand. We utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.

Rounded hem, single-button barrel cuffs

Our Standard Fit is comparable to regular-fit shirts from J.Crew and standard-fit shirts from Banana Republic; if you like the fit of Van Heusen brand shirts, size up

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!