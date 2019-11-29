J.Crew’s Black Friday Event discounts 50% off sitewide + extra 60% off sale

J.Crew’s Black Friday Event takes 50% off your purchase and 60% off sale styles with code FRIDAY at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your outerwear with the women’s Cocoon Coat in Italian Wool for $183. To compare this coat was originally priced at $365. I purchased this jacket last year and I would highly recommend it. It will pair nicely with dresses for the holidays, jeans, leggings or even workout clothes. It will be a staple in your wardrobe and it’s available in several color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For men, the Rugged Merino Wool Pullover is on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $98. This pullover is another great option for the holiday season and will look great with dress shirts, vests, t-shirts, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

