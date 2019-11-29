Clean off winter brine next year with Meguiar’s Black Friday sale from $11

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Meguiar’s Car Care Products from $11 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Complete Car Care Kit at $34.44, which has a list price of around $50. This kit includes everything you need to perform a car wash at home. You’ll find a mitt, a foam applicator pad, clay bars, and a variety of chemicals. If you hate the swirl marks that an automatic car wash leaves, this is your must-have setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the 1-Gallon of Gold Class Car Wash for $11.30 Prime shipped. This is down from its $22 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering up enough car wash to last you quite a while, this gallon is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit features:

COMPLETE CAR KIT: Includes 12 premium products to clean, shine and protect your paint, interior, wheels, bumpers and everything in between. Takes guesswork out of the equation.

GOLD CLASS CAR WASH: designed to blast away dirt and grime while boosting your car’s shine

GOLD CLASS CARNAUBA PLUS LIQUID WAX: keeps your car reflective and leaves long-lasting protection

ENDURANCE TIRE GEL: provides high gloss protection that keeps tires black with a dark gloss shine

ALSO INCLUDES: Clay Bars and Quik Detailer to remove bonded contaminants, ScratchX 2.0 to remove swirls and scratches, Quik Interior Detailer to clean and protect interior surfaces, PlastX Clear Plastic Cleaner & Polish to remove defects on uncoated clear plastics, and accessories

