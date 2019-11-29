Upgrade your PC and gaming gear with Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box from $12

- Nov. 29th 2019 3:22 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of computers, monitors, and peripherals on sale. One standout to us is the LG Ultragear Curved UltraWide 34-inch 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC Monitor at $379.99 shipped. This is down from its $480 going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I went UltraWide with my monitor a few years ago and it’ll be impossible for me to go back. There’s just so much more screen real estate available to you. Plus, with a 144Hz G-SYNC refresh rate here, your gaming will be taken to an entirely new level. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.

Our PC Gaming Top PIcks:

LG 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor:

  • G sync compatible
  • 34 inches ultra wide 21: 9 Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS display
  • 144 Hertz refresh rate
  • 1ms motion blur reduction
  • HDR10 compatible
  • Adaptive Sync technology
  • Height adjustable stand

