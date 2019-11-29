Upgrade your PC and gaming gear with Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box from $12

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of computers, monitors, and peripherals on sale. One standout to us is the LG Ultragear Curved UltraWide 34-inch 1080p 144Hz G-SYNC Monitor at $379.99 shipped. This is down from its $480 going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I went UltraWide with my monitor a few years ago and it’ll be impossible for me to go back. There’s just so much more screen real estate available to you. Plus, with a 144Hz G-SYNC refresh rate here, your gaming will be taken to an entirely new level. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks.
Our PC Gaming Top PIcks:
- SteelSeries QcK Mousepad: $7.50 (Reg. $12)
- Acer 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor: $80 (Reg. $90)
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: $260 (Reg. $300+)
- LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor: $470 (Reg. $550)
- AmazonBasics Monitor Wall Mount: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Razer Tartarus V2 Gaming Keypad: $50 (Reg. $70)
- APC 1500VA UPS: $142 (Reg. $200)
- Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard: $95 (Reg. $125)
- …and more computers and monitors…
- …and more PC gaming…
LG 34-inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor:
- G sync compatible
- 34 inches ultra wide 21: 9 Full HD (2560 x 1080) IPS display
- 144 Hertz refresh rate
- 1ms motion blur reduction
- HDR10 compatible
- Adaptive Sync technology
- Height adjustable stand
